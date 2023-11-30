Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Chicago Blackhawks: Time, TV for Original Six game

When: 7 p.m. Thursday

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit Extra.

Streaming: Fubo (free trial).

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; Red Wings radio affiliates).

Patrick Kane takes part in Detroit Red Wings morning skate, Nov. 29, 2023 at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Game notes: Picture this: Detroit Red Wings vs. Chicago Blackhawks, with Patrick Kane wearing red ... and white. Now imagine telling yourself that five years ago.

The Red Wings announced Wednesday they had officially signed Kane, a Blackhawks legend and longtime rival, to a one-year, $2.75 million contract. Unfortunately for all involved, Kane won't be able to give it a go for the game Thursday against his old team, though he is already skating with the team.

Kane spoke with the media for the first time as a member of the Red Wings on Wednesday and said he's feeling good but he won't probably hit the ice until Tuesday next week at the earliest and possibly a little later.

While the Wings wait for Kane to get on the ice, they'll be without their captain, Dylan Larkin, who missed the game Wednesday and won't play Thursday as well with what's been described as a "lingering injury." Larkin had played in every game before Wednesday, but has been getting beat up quite a bit. Nevertheless, no matter how bad the hits have looked, Larkin has kept just skating out there for his next shift. Although Larkin will miss both legs of the back-to-back, Wings coach Derek Lalonde said the team expects him to be back on the ice Saturday when they play Montreal.

Detroit Red Wings' Patrick Kane

The Wings have played a sort of bizarre schedule as of late with games against opponents at the top of the league sandwiched between games against teams at the bottom. After playing the Atlantic Division-leading Boston Bruins on Friday, the Wings faced Minnesota (16 points, second from last in the Central Division). That was followed by a road loss to the Metropolitan leaders, the New York Rangers, and then this game against the Chicago Blackhawks (14 points, bottom of Central Division). Detroit was able to take care of business in both of the first two games and has been playing some good hockey since returning from Europe.

As for their opponent, the Blackhawks have not been impressive this year, despite landing top prospect Connor Bedard at No. 1 in the summer's NHL draft. The Blackhawks have yet to even get a game past regulation, and their 14 points are only ahead of the San Jose Sharks (12). Although it hasn't translated to wins yet, Bedard has been an instant success. The rookie leads the team in both goals (10) and points (17) and is second on the team in assists.

