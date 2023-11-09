Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Montreal Canadiens: Time, TV for Original Six showdown

When: 7:00 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Streaming: Fubo (free trial).

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; Red Wings radio affiliates).

∎ BOX SCORE

Eyes on the ice: Here's how to watch the Red Wings this season without Bally Sports Detroit.

Red Wings center Dylan Larkin brings the puck up ice against the Rangers during the second period of the Wings' 5-3 loss on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in New York.

LAST GAME: Detroit Red Wings hope big third period can turn into better first periods

Game notes: After a red-hot start to the season, the Detroit Red Wings have come back down to Earth, and their slow starts continue to be a problem, even if they've been able to occasionally overcome them.

On Saturday, the Wings went down 2-0 to the Boston Bruins, who at the time had not lost a game in regulation, and came back to hand them their first loss in an epic, back-and-forth 5-4 game.

Then on Monday, with Dylan Larkin playing with an injured back, the Wings were ambushed out of the gates in the second period, allowing four goals to the Rangers and adding none. In typical Wings fashion this season, they added three goals in the third period, but it was too late too late, and they fell 5-3.

Wings Forward Andrew Copp said after the game Tuesday he didn't think they were ready to play out of the gates, and clearly there has been something missing or wrong with how they're starting games.

To be fair to the Wings, they've played a tough schedule as of late, including two games against the Bruins in a week-span, plus a trip to Madison Square Garden to face the Rangers and a game against the Florida Panthers, who lost in last year's Stanley Cup Finals to the Las Vegas Golden Knights.

As discouraging as the slow starts can be, there is also a lot to celebrate with how hard the Wings have been fighting to make comebacks, including the recent three-goal third periods against the Bruins and New York Islanders. If the Wings can start channeling those scoring bursts to the start of games, they won't have to work so hard later in the games and can start playing with a lead.

While the Wings have been a bit up and down, the Canadiens have been trending straight down entering into the matchup on Thursday. Montreal has lost three straight games in regulation, and before that, lost in a shootout to the Golden Knights. We should see a rather desperate Canadiens team at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, as the Canadiens' next game will be against the league-best Bruins.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Montreal Canadiens: Time, TV channel