Detroit Red Wings game score vs. New York Rangers: Time, TV for matchup with Metro leaders

Red Wings right wing Alex DeBrincat goes for a rebound in front of Bruins goaltender Jeremy Swayman during the second period on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Boston.

Game notes: The Red Wings have been playing some really good hockey as of late, but all of the talk the last 24 hours has surrounded a player not on the ice.

Reports started to surface early Tuesday morning that NHL legend Patrick Kane had decided to sign with the Red Wings after undergoing surgery this offseason. Kane is undoubtedly one of the greatest American players of all time and spent much of his junior career playing in Michigan, first for Honeybaked and then the United States National Team Development Program in Ann Arbor, setting point records along the way.

Kane, of course, then became an NHL great during 16 seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks, beginning his career there when he was just 19. The Blackhawks shipped Kane to the New York Rangers last year, where he picked up 12 points in 19 games before undergoing hip surgery this offseason. The signing is not official yet and Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said Tuesday there are still some details to iron out, including roster questions with Dylan Larkin out for Wednesday's game against the Rangers and Thursday's game against, ironically, the Blackhawks. Lalonde said they expect Larkin back for the game Saturday against the Montreal Canadiens.

New York Rangers right wing Patrick Kane (88) during the second period against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on March 11, 2023.

The Wings will surely hope news of the signing will not distract from their rock-solid play since returning from Sweden. In their last three games, the Wings are 3-0 with a 13-3 scoring margin, including a 5-2 win on the road against the Boston Bruins.

In their last outing against the Minnesota Wild, defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere stole the show, picking up three assists and a goal in the 4-1 win.

The Rangers game will be a true test of the Wings' current form. When the Wings beat the Boston Bruins for the second time this season on Friday, they were the only team to have beaten the Bruins in regulation the entire 2023-24 season. That lasted for all of about 24 hours. The team who joined the Wings? You guessed it, the Rangers.

New York scored seven goals in the dominant showing against the Bruins but then lost 5-1 to the Buffalo Sabers. The Bruins also lost their next game against the Columbus Blue Jackets, meaning the two squads still are tied for the fewest losses in the Eastern Conference.

The Wings' recent win streak has gotten them to the top half of the East and they have two games in hand on the Florida Panthers, who sit one spot ahead.

