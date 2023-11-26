Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Minnesota Wild: Time, TV and more info for Sunday matinee

When: 1 p.m. Sunday.

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Streaming: Fubo (free trial).

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; Red Wings radio affiliates).

∎ BOX SCORE

Eyes on the ice: Here's how to watch the Red Wings this season without Bally Sports Detroit.

BETTER NOW: 'Hardened' Detroit Red Wings show growth in two-game winning streak

Detroit Red Wings' Alex DeBrincat plays against the Boston Bruins during the third period at TD Garden in Boston on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

Game notes: The trip to Sweden did not go as planned for the Red Wings. It was a long journey across the pond, and the team did not play a ton of hockey before or after the trip, so the two losses over a two-day period really lingered. When the Wings lost the second game, it was their fourth loss in five games.

Since returning, it's been a totally different story.

The Wings have won two games in a row by a combined score of 9-2, first beating the New Jersey Devils, 4-0, and then knocking off the Boston Bruins for the second straight game, which at the time was only their second loss in regulation this season. Forward Alex DeBrincat, the Red Wings' big offseason acquisition, has three points in the two games since returning stateside after a cold spell.

The game against the Wild will be a good opportunity for the Wings to try and continue their momentum and pick up two more points before another big game against the New York Rangers, who also beat the Bruins on Saturday to move into a share for the most points in the entire NHL.

Entering the game with the Wings, the Wild have lost six straight contests. They have a -17 goal differential for the season, but a desperate team can always be scary, as the Wild will surely be anxious to end this streak.

Be sure to get the TV turned on early, as the game will start at 1 p.m., which works out well for fans in the Mitten State looking to fill the Lions-sized void after that team played Thursday.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Minnesota Wild: Time, TV and more