Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: Time, TV channel

When: 1:00 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit, NHL Network.

Streaming: Fubo (free trial).

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; Red Wings radio affiliates).

Game notes: Buoyed by a red-hot start to the season, the Red Wings have been able to stay near the top of the Atlantic Division standings despite losing six of their last eight games (with three coming in overtime).

Thursday's matchup with the Montreal Canadiens was a hard-fought, back-and-forth game, but the Habs got the last laugh, with Cole Caufield netting a power-play goal with under a minute to play in overtime. The Wings are now 0-3 in overtime this year.

With a trip to Sweden on the horizon, the Wings have one final home game stateside before the big trip.

The Blue Jackets and Wings will face off on Saturday for the second time this season; the Wings had one of their best performances of the season in their first meeting, a 4-0 victory at Columbus.

Slow starts continue to be the talking point around the Red Wings. Opposing teams have scored the first goal against the Wings in their last seven games, leaving them constantly fighting uphill. It's not easy, and even when they have been able to pull off comebacks, like they did against the Bruins last weekend, it takes even more effort.

Red Wings right wing Alex DeBrincat skates against the Rangers during the first period on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023, in New York.

To get back to the form they were on at the start of the year, they'll need forward Alex DeBrincat to start putting the puck in the net again. The big-time offseason addition scored nine goals and had four assists in the first seven games this year, but hasn't scored in the last seven games and has just one assist. When DeBrincat is rolling, it really opens things up for everyone on the team. Suddenly passing windows are a little bigger, guys have a half-second longer to shoot, and the offense as a whole just runs more smoothly.

DeBrincat's linemate Dylan Larkin has been fighting through a back injury as of late and hasn't missed any games, but you have to wonder how it's affected him. Over the same stretch that DeBrincat has gone cold, Larkin has just one goal and two assists, including five pointless games. Getting the first line back on track will be a huge priority for the Wings over the next handful of games, including two in Sweden against the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs.

