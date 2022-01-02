Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Boston Bruins: TV, radio, game info

When: 1 p.m.

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other Red Wings radio affiliates).

Alex Ovechkin nets two as Detroit Red Wings end 2021 with 3-1 loss to Capitals

How a visit from mom improved Detroit Red Wings' Moritz Seider's 'me time'

Detroit Red Wings cherish tradition on New Year's Eve: Don't mess with Steve's Eves

Game notes: Entering the calendar year of 2022, the Detroit Red Wings are 5-5-0 in their last 10 games. Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin has seven points, including five goals in his last five games. Since losing back-to-back games in overtime, the Bruins have won three out of their last five games, including a 4-3 (OT) victory over the Buffalo Sabers.

