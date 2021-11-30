Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Boston Bruins: Live updates from Boston

When: 7 p.m.

Where: TD Garden, Boston.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates).

Game notes from the Associated Press: Boston ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference averaging 5.0 assists per game, led by Oskar Steen with 1.0. The Red Wings rank 10th in the Eastern Conference recording 7.7 points per game, averaging 2.8 goals and 5.0 assists. In their last meeting on Nov. 4, Boston won 5-1. Patrice Bergeron scored a team-high four goals for the Bruins in the victory. Lucas Raymond has 21 total points while scoring nine goals and totaling 12 assists for the Red Wings. Dylan Larkin has seven goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

