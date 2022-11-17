Detroit Red Wings game score vs. San Jose Sharks: Time, TV channel, live updates

When: 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

Where: SAP Center at San Jose.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: 97.1 FM (Red Wings radio affiliates).

Game notes: The Red Wings are 0-1-1 halfway through this road trip. The Sharks have won three in a row.

More:Detroit Red Wings, energized by Joe Veleno's line, hope Tyler Bertuzzi can add extra boost

