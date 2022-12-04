Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: How to watch tonight's game

When: 6 p.m.

Where: Nationwide Arena, Columbus, Ohio.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit Extra.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates).

⋅ BOX SCORE

Game notes: It's a quick turnaround for the Wings, who fell at home on Saturday night, 4-1, to Vegas. Oskar Sundqvist scored the only goal for the Wings. The Blue Jackets are the worst team in the Eastern Conference with just 18 points in their first 22 games.

