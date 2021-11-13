Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Montreal Canadiens: How to watch Original Six matchup

When: 7 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit Plus.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) (Red Wings radio affiliates).

• Box score

Game notes: These two Original Six mreally seem to help each other when they're down. In 2019-20, the Wings finished last in the NHL, as the only team eliminated before the coronavirus pandemic paused the season, with only 17 wins — but four of those came against Montreal, as the Wings swept the season series. This season, the Habs have managed just nine points, but four of them — On Oct. 23 and Nov. 2 — have come against the Wings, in two wins in Montreal by a combined 9-1 score. Of course, now the game is in Detroit, which means Tyler Bertuzzi — forced to sit out the Wings' visits to Canada due to his lack of COVID-19 immunization (as the only NHL player not to get the shot) — is eligible to play. Bertuzzi leads the Wings in goals (nine) and points (15) despite missing three games alread.

