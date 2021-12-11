Detroit Red Wings buried by Colorado Avalanche, 7-3: Game thread replay

When: 9 p.m. Friday

THURSDAY'S GAME: Wings stumped by Blues' AHL call-up and 4th-string goalie in St. Louis, 6-2

CARLOS MONARREZ: Wings’ five-game winning streak ended, but they deserve a standing ovation

St. Louis Blues defenseman Niko Mikkola (77) and Detroit Red Wings center Dylan Larkin (71) battle for the puck during the first period Dec. 9, 2021 at Enterprise Center in St. Louis.

Game notes: We're not saying the Detroit Red Wings are hitting Denver at the wrong time — there's never a good time after taking a 6-2 dusting at the hands of the St Louis Blues — but the Avs have been one of the NHL's hottest teams since the start of November. After going 4-4-0 in the season's opening month, the Avs have gone 10-3-2 to climb into the West's top wild-card spot. (The Wings, despite their two-game skid, sit in the East's No. 2 wild-card spot.)

Keep an eye on all-everything center Nathan McKinnon, a big reason why the Avs have earned at least a point in four of their five games in December; over that span, he has a goal and seven assists. That's as the Avs have scored 26 goals, papering over some occasionally shaky goaltending from Darcy Kuemper (acquired in the offseason from Arizona after Philipp Grubauer departed for Seattle) and Jonas Johansson.

HISTORY LESSONS: Suter to read up on Avs rivalry, but first: Meet me in St. Louis

The Wings, meanwhile, have followed a five-game win streak with bombs against Nashville and St. Louis in which they've allowed 11 goals combined. A shaky defense matching up with a red-hot offense.... hmm, anyone got some tapes of "Fight Night at the Joe"?

[ How to order Free Press book commemorating Red Wings' 1997 Stanley Cup title ]

