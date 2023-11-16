Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Ottawa Senators: Time, TV for Global Series in Sweden

When: 2 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Avicii Arena in Stockholm, Sweden.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Streaming: Fubo (free trial).

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; Red Wings radio affiliates).

Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat skates with the puck against the Senators' Drake Batherson in the first period on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Ottawa.

Game notes: The Wings drop the puck on their first non-North American game since 2009 — when the Wings dropped a pair of games to the Blues in the then-Ericsson Globe — when they face the Ottawa Senators at 2 p.m. at Avicii Arena in Stockholm. It’s a rematch of the Atlantic Division matchup from Oct. 21, when the Wings hammered the Sens, 5-2. Detroit scored five straight goals after trailing 1-0, including three power play tallies on five man advantage. They’d love to rediscover that special teams strength, since they’re just 5-for-45 on power plays in the 10 games since — though even that’s a bit misleading, as they went 3-for-6 against the Kraken on Oct. 24, 2-for-8 against the Bruins on Nov. 4 and 0-for-31 in the other eight games.

While we’re on the subject of “things the Wings were doing well and then stopped doing,” there’s leading scorer Alex DeBrincat, a former Senator himself. The Farmington Hills product picked up a point in six of his first seven games as a Wing — the game against his former team being his lone shutout — then had just one point over his next seven games. But DeBrincat finally found his goal-scoring touch again on Saturday, picking up a score on the only shot he registered against Columbus. At least if he scores “at” Ottawa today, the fans aren’t likely to bombard him with boos like they would in a game in Ottawa proper.

It probably isn’t helping Sens fans’ collective mood that the player they received in exchange for DeBrincat, Dominik Kubalik — though he was arguably more of a salary cap piece than an actual talent — was kept off the scoresheet for his first seven games of the season. But Kubalik is heating up, with goals in three of his past six games (including a multi-goal game on Nov. 8 in Toronto). The other non-draft pick moved in the deal, defense prospect Donovan Sebrango, has yet to play for the Sens’ AHL affiliate.

Also not helping Sens fans: Their team is in last place in the Atlantic Division, their new owner — who is not Canadian icon Ryan Reynolds — fired their longtime GM and the franchise has had its 2024 first-round pick stripped by the NHL for not reporting a no-trade clause that borked up last season’s trade deadline deal that would have sent Evgeni Dadonov from the Ducks to the Golden Knights.

After today’s game, the Wings won’t have much time to dwell on the result; they’ve got another game on Friday, with the Toronto Maple Leafs “visiting” them, also at Avicii Arena as part of the Global Series. After their return to North America, the Wings get a couple days off before hosting New Jersey on the semi-annual Thanksgiving Eve game at Little Caesars Arena. The Senators, meanwhile, get Friday off — fika break! — before “hosting” the Minnesota Wild on Saturday.

