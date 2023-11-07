Detroit Red Wings game score vs. New York Rangers: Time, TV channel for Original Six game

When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Madison Square Garden in New York.

TV: TNT.

Streaming: Fubo (free trial).

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; Red Wings radio affiliates).

∎ BOX SCORE

Eyes on the ice: Here's how to watch the Red Wings this season without Bally Sports Detroit.

WINGS MAILBAG The latest on Simon Edvinsson, Sebastian Cossa and Marco Kasper

New York Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin (31) tries to stop a bouncing puck while New York Rangers center Mika Zibanejad (93) defends against the Detroit Red Wings during the first period at Madison Square Garden in New York on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022.

Game notes: What’s the old saying? Out of the frying pan and into the Madison Square Garden? It’s something like that for the Wings, as they shift from enjoying Saturday’s 5-4 win over the Atlantic Division-leading Bruins — Boston’s first loss in regulation in 11 games — to prepping for the Metropolitan Division-leading Rangers in New York tonight.

At least the Rangers have been more occasionally mortal this season — they’ve coming off a shootout loss in Minnesota on Saturday that saw backup goalie Jonathan Quick give up four goals on 40 shots faced. That means the Wings could draw starter Igor Shesterkin, who was listed as day-to-day with a lower-body injry as of Sunday. Shesterkin, the 2022 Vezina Trophy winner as the NHL’s best goalie (preceding 2023 winner Linus Ullmark, who gave up five goals to the Wings Saturday), has been stellar as usual, with a 6-2-0 record, .913 save percentage and 2.36 goals-against average. He’s been even better in his career against the Wings, with a 1.47 GAA, .939 save percentage and a 3-0-1 record. If it’s Quick? The future Hall of Famer needs 15 more wins to pass East Lansing’s Ryan Miller (MSU) as the winningest American-born goalie in NHL: history; he’s 13-14-1 in his career against the Wings, with a 2.79 GAA and .905 save percentage — though he has wins in seven of his past eight starts vs. the Wings, dating back to the 2014-15 season.

Shesterkin or Quick won’t necessarily be able to count on their offense bailing them out: the Rangers, despite talented scorers such as Chris Kreidler (the former 50-goal scorer leads the Rangers with eight goals in 2023-24), Artemi Panarin (the three-time All-Star leads the Rangers with 18 points) and Adam Fox (the 2021 Norris Trophy winner entered Monday as part of a five-way tie for third in points among NHL defensemen this season), are averaging just 3.09 goals a game, which ranks 18th out of 32 teams.

The Wings, meanwhile, ranked sixth in per-game scoring, at 3.75 goals a game. There may be some roster shuffling, however: captain Dylan Larkin, who had a goal and an assist Saturday vs. the Bruins to maintain his team lead in points, is questionable. But forward Robby Fabbri, who scored in the season opener before missing the next 11 games with a lower-body injury, is set to return tonight vs. the Rangers.

After tonight’s game in the Big Apple, the Wings return to the Motor City for a third straight Original Six showdown (unfortunately, the Montreal Maroons and Toronto St. Pats are unavailable), this one against the Montreal Canadiens for a Wings-declared “Sweden Night” — the two squads combined sport one Swede, Detroit forward Lucas Raymond — on Thursday ahead of next week’t trip to, well, Sweden. The Rangers, meanwhile, continue their Midwest swing (not to be confused with the musical genre of Midwest Swing, which features a horn section, accordions and, for some reason, a lot of ranch dressing) with a visit to Minnesota on Thursday. Hope they bring a hotdish.

Live updates

For updates from and around the rink, check it out on X.

Contact Ryan Ford at rford@freepress.com. Follow him on X (which used to be Twitter, y’know?) @theford. Read more on the Detroit Red Wings and sign up for our Red Wings newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings game score vs. New York Rangers: Time, TV channel