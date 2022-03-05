Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Florida Panthers: Time, TV, radio and more info

When: 6 p.m. Saturday.

Where: FLA Live Arena in Sunrise, Florida.

TV: ESPN+, Hulu (online-only, no Bally Sports Detroit broadcast).

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) (Red Wings radio affiliates).

Game notes: The Red Wings two-night jaunt through Florida wraps up with an early bird special against the Panthers, who entered Friday leading the Atlantic Division by a point, over the Tampa Bay Lightning. (The Bolts moved into first with their win over the Wings on Friday night.) The Panthers have 28 games to regain the lead and claim just the third division title in franchise history. Even more stunning for those not following the Panthers on a daily basis: Florida has made the playoffs seven times since its inaugural 1993-94 season (if you count 2019-20’s “qualifying round” mess; it’s six times if you don’t) and has advanced out of the first round just once – its 1996 Stanley Cup Final run. There are six players on the Panthers’ roster who weren’t born when the Avs finished their sweep of the Panthers on June 10, 1996, including Sam Bennett (born June 20, 1996), who is second on the team in goals (23) this season.

So how are the Panthers doing it? They’re a surprisingly young team — their average age of 27.6 is 24th in the league this year — led by 26-year-old captain Aleksander Barkov, who’s tops on the roster in goals with 25, and 28-year-old Jonathan Huberdeau, who entered Friday at No. 3 in the league in points (75), thanks to a league-leading 57 assists. And, on defense, there’s stealth Norris Trophy candidate Aaron Ekblad; with 14 goals and 35 assists, the No. 1 overall pick in 2014, now 26, is sixth among defensemen in points.

Of course, it’s not all 20-somethings leading the charge; this is Florida, after all, the retirement capital of the country. Veteran Joe Thornton — who was the No. 1 overall pick, by Boston out of Sault Ste. Marie, just a year and some change after that Panthers loss in the Cup Final — is still drawing a paycheck at 42, though he has missed the Panthers’ past eight games with an undisclosed injury. (Perhaps it’s hidden by his always massive beard?) And in net, goalie Sergei Bobrovsky is having a vintage season at 33, with a .916 save percentage and 2.56 goals-against average to go with 27 wins in 38 appearances. (Good thing, too, since 20-year-old Spencer Knight, the heir-to-the-crease, isn’t quite ready, with an .898 save percentage and 3.22 GAA in 18 appearances.)

Expect Bobrovsky in net tonight; he should be well-rested, as he and the Panthers have played just one game since last week, a 3-0 romp over the Ottawa Senators on Thursday. Next up, the Wings will have a couple days off before hosting the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday night (which will also only be on ESPN+ and Hulu), while the Panthers head north to Buffalo for a game on Monday.

