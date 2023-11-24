Detroit Red Wings game score at Boston Bruins: Time. TV channel for Friday matinee

When: 1 p.m. Friday.

Where: TD Garden in Boston.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Streaming: Fubo (free trial).

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; Red Wings radio affiliates).

Detroit Red Wings defenseman Jake Walman (96) controls the puck next to Boston Bruins right wing David Pastrnak during the first period at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2023.

Game notes: Thanksgiving — the American one, not the Canadian one in October — has long been seen as a de facto benchmark for NHL teams’ playoff hopes. None of the 16 teams in playoff spots after Thursday’s night off — that includes the Wings, holding onto the second wild-card spot by virtue of having played the same points as the Philadelphia Flyers in one fewer game — are guaranteed spots. But it’s not easy to make up a sizable points deficit even with three-quarters of the season remaining. Which is to say, the Bruins, having lost just once in regulation time to go six points up on the next-best East team and 10 points up on the Wings and Flyers, might be OK canceling any late-April non-hockey plans.

Of course, the Wings have one thing no one else in the murky middle of the Eastern conference, with team Nos. 3-15 separated by a mere nine points, can lay claim to: That regulation win over the Bruins. The Wings prevailed over the Bruins on Nov. 4, 5-4, on the strength of two power play goals — remember those? — from Lucas Raymond and Jake Walman. Of course, the Wings were also beneficiaries of eight power plays that night at Little Caesars Arena. Since then, the Wings have just one power play goal in 24 opportunities (over six games) — and that came in Wednesday night’s 4-0 victory at LCA over the New Jersey Devils, a second-period tally that wrapped up the scoring.

The Wings’ last power play goal on the road? You’ve got to go back to Oct. 21, when they scored three times in five man advantages in Ottawa. A week later, the Wings visited Boston and went 0-for-4 on power plays in a 4-1 loss to the B’s. In that outing, the Bruins were the special teams enthusiasts, going 1-for-4 AND getting a penalty shot goal from David Pastrnak. So to recap, the Wings’ keys to success in Boston (even more than ”Don’t criticize the film choices of Ben Affleck or Matt Damon”): Draw lots of penalties, score on a few of them, and don’t commit many penalties (and really, really, don’t let Pastrnak go jeden-na-jednoho — that’s “one-on-one” in Pastrnak’s native Czech — on whichever goalie gets the nod).

Regardless of what happens in today’s matinee, the good news for the Wings is that they’ll have just one game left against their Atlantic Division rival, slated for Dec. 31 back in Detroit. Perhaps 2024 will bring a change in fortunes for the Wings or the Bruins, or both. But before then, the Wings will return home to host the Minnesota Wild, in another day game, on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena. The Bruins, meanwhile, have a Saturday afternoon meeting with the N.Y. Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

