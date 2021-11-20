Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Arizona Coyotes: TV channel, time, radio info

When: 8 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Gila River Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; Red Wings radio affiliates).

• Box score

Game notes: After a road trip that has seen the Red Wings give up five goals in each of the first three games, the Winged Wheelers get a break with a date against the Coyotes. The ’Yotes are a woeful 2-13-2, though that’s after losing their first 11 games. It could be the Wings’ final visit to Glendale; the city voted not to renew the team’s lease for next season, and the franchise is seeking to move closer to its fanbase with a new stadium in the metro Phoenix arena. (Ownership has said it doesn’t want to leave the area, and the team has at least a few years until the NHL will allow it to relocate fully, as the league won't let new owners move for the first seven years after purchasing a franchise.) The Wings are 15-6-3 all time at Gila River Arena (and its various names) since it opened in December 200

