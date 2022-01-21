Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Dallas Stars: TV, time, radio information

When: 7:30 p.m.

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-F (97.1) (Red Wings radio affiliates).

• Box score

Game notes: The Red Wings return to the ice after an MLK Day victory over the Buffalo Sabres. This homestand will only last a game, however; on Saturday the Wings will be in Nashville to face the Predators. The Stars, meanwhile, started their back-to-back on Thursday, rallying from a two-goal deficit in Buffalo for a 5-4 win over the Sabres.

