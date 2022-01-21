Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Dallas Stars: TV, time, radio information
Detroit Red Wings (18-17-5) vs. Dallas Stars (19-16-2)
When: 7:30 p.m.
Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
TV: Bally Sports Detroit.
Radio: WXYT-F (97.1) (Red Wings radio affiliates).
Game notes: The Red Wings return to the ice after an MLK Day victory over the Buffalo Sabres. This homestand will only last a game, however; on Saturday the Wings will be in Nashville to face the Predators. The Stars, meanwhile, started their back-to-back on Thursday, rallying from a two-goal deficit in Buffalo for a 5-4 win over the Sabres.
