Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Carolina Hurricanes: How to watch tonight's game

When: 7 p.m.

Where: PNC Arena, Raleigh, North Carolina.

TV: Hulu, ESPN-plus.

Radio: WXYT-AM (1270; other radio affiliates).

THE FUTURE: Sam Gagner sees Red Wings in 2023 playoffs, and he wants to be a part of it

Game notes from the Associated Press: Carolina has scored 246 goals and is ninth in the NHL averaging 3.3 per game. Sebastian Aho leads the team with 34. The Red Wings average 9.2 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the Eastern Conference. In their last meeting on March 1, Detroit won 4-3. Dylan Larkin leads the Red Wings with 68 points, scoring 31 goals and adding 37 assists. Jakub Vrana has five goals over the last 10 games for Detroit. The Wings are 2-5-3 in their last 10 games, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 4.1 goals per game with an .880 save percentage.

THE REST OF THE WAY: Wings on killer schedule: A reminder of what winning hockey looks like

