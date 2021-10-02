Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: How to watch exhibition at LCA

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, exhibition game.

Where: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit Plus.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) (Red Wings radio affiliates).

Red Wings left wing Lucas Raymond looks before shooting the puck against the Sabres during the third period of the Wings' 6-2 preseason win at Little Caesars Arena on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.

Game notes: The Wings have fallen behind early in both of their exhibition victories this week, though they put up three goals in regulation against Chicago goalie Kevin Lankinen and six against Sabres goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen — that's a lot of K's to type! Which Blue Jackets will make the trip to Detroit? It's tough to say, though J-F Berube could start in net, rather than Elvis Merzlikins or Joonas Koorpisalo. One Blue Jacket who won't be making the trip: Forward Zac Rinaldo, who signed a two-way deal as a free agent in the offseason, but refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine. The Blue Jackets placed him on waivers — which he cleared — and have assigned him to their AHL squad in Cleveland, though they won't let him play there, either.

Live updates

Contact Ryan Ford at rford@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @theford.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Columbus Blue Jackets: How to watch