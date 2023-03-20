Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Florida Panthers: Live scoring updates

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Little Caesars Arena.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates).

⋅ BOX SCORE

Game notes from The Associated Press: Detroit is 7-12-2 against the Atlantic Division. The Panthers have given up 232 goals while scoring 240 for a plus-8 scoring differential. Monday’s game is the third time these teams square off this season. The Panthers won the last matchup 5-1. Reinhart scored two goals in the win. ... Dylan Larkin has 25 goals and 40 assists for the Red Wings. Moritz Seider has one goal and four assists over the last 10 games. Sam Reinhart has scored 26 goals with 25 assists for the Panthers. Carter Verhaeghe has five goals and five assists over the last 10 games.

KIND OF BLUE:How Red Wings' look has been colored, for the better, by influx of Blues

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Don't see the updates? Refresh the page or check it out on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Florida Panthers: Live updates