Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: How to watch preseason opener

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Little Caesars Arena.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit Extra.

Radio: None.

∎ BOX SCORE

Game notes: It's the first bit of action for the Red Wings, who have spent the last week in Traverse City in training camp. There are plenty of new names on the roster, though there's no guarantee many, or any, of them see the ice tonight.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Preseason opener