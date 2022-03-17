Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Vancouver Canucks: Time, TV, radio and more info

When: 10 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) (Red Wings radio affiliates).

J.T. Miller of the Vancouver Canucks tries to get around the stick of Lucas Raymond of the Detroit Red Wings during the first period at Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 16, 2021 in Detroit.

Game notes: Sometimes, a new coach really does make all the difference. Not for the Red Wings, of course. But for the Canucks? Yeah.

Since hiring former Caps, Ducks and Wild (which sounds like a children's book, now that we think about it) coach Bruce Boudreau, Vancouver has gone on a 22-9-5 tear. That included eight wins in the first nine games under him, but the Canucks have been nearly as hot as of late, with a 7-3 record since Feb. 21.

That's probably due to the Canucks' offensive talent shining through. They're led by former Plymouth Whaler J.T. Miller, who's having a career year with 24 goals and 49 assists. Speaking of Plymouth, the Canucks' blueliners are led by former first-rounder Quinn Hughes (who played two seasons for the U.S. National Development Team, two more seasons for Michigan and then was draftedNo. 7 overall in 2018, behind the Red Wings' pick of Filip Zadina at No. 6). The ex-Wolverine has five goals and 44 assists to sit in second among Canucks and fifth among all NFL defensemen.

Thursday's game ends a three-game swing through western Canada for the Wings; they'll head to Seattle (that still feels weird to type) for a game against the Kraken on Saturday night. The Kraken still haven't officially announced a mascot, but we're always here for some cephalopod-on-cephaolpod mascot violence. The Canucks, meanwhile, host the Pacific Division-leading Calgary Flames on Saturday; may they fare better than the Wings did last week.

