Detroit Red Wings game score vs. New York Islanders: Time, TV for Monday night matchup

When: 7:30 p.m. Monday.

Where: UBS Arena in Elmont, New York.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Streaming: Fubo (free trial).

Radio: WWJ-AM (950; Red Wings radio affiliates).

New York Islanders' Ilya Sorokin (30) stops a shot on goal by Detroit Red Wings' Joe Veleno (90) as treammate Adam Pelech (3) defends during the first period at UBS Arena in Elmont, New York, on Friday, Jan. 27, 2023.

Game notes: Not only are the Red Wings looking to end a three-game losing streak — Tuesday to Seattle, Thursday to Winnipeg and Saturday to Boston — but they’re suffering through a seven-game losing streak against the Islanders on the road. The Wings haven’t beaten the Isles in their arena since Dec. 19, 2017; that night, the Wings thumped the Isles, 6-3 with goals from Martin Frk — FRK YEAH! — Gustav Nyquist, Anthony Mantha, Trevor Daley, Mike Green and Luke Glendening. Yeah, it was a while ago.

Since then, the Wings have lost to the Isles in Brooklyn (at the Barclays Center), in Uniondale (Nassau Coliseum) and, most recently, in Elmont (at UBS Arena). It hasn’t been one goalie, either; the Wings have lost to four different Isles netminders: Jaroslav Halak, Thomas Greiss (three times before he joined the Wings for two seasons in 2020-22), Semyon Varlamov and, most recently, Ilya Sorokin (the past three times).

There’s little shame in losing to Sorokin, of course; last season’s Vezina Trophy runner-up has stopped 146 of 156 shots in six career games against the Wings, for a .936 save percentage, a 1.94 goals-against average and a 3-1-1 record. This will be his first time facing the Wings with Alex DeBrincat, but that might not be as big a boost for Detroit as you might think: the Farmington Hills product, who has nine goals in nine games this season (though none in his past two, gasp!), is scoreless against Sorokin — blanked in six shots across two games (one each with Chicago and Ottawa).

After tonight, the Wings get a couple days off before returning home to host the reigning Eastern Conference-champion Florida Panthers — still a weird phrase to type — at 7 p.m. on Thursday. The Isles, meanwhile, will head to the nation’s capital to face, well, the Capitals on Thursday in Washington.

