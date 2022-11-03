Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Washington Capitals: TV channel, time, radio info
Game 10: Detroit Red Wings (4-3-2) vs. Washington Capitals (5-4-2)
When: 7 p.m. Thursday.
Where: Little Caesars Arena.
TV: Bally Sports Detroit.
Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; Wings radio affiliates).
Live updates
