Detroit Red Wings game score vs. New York Islanders: TV, time, radio and more info

Red Wings left wing Tyler Bertuzzi celebrates a goal by center Dylan Larkin against Islanders goaltender Ilya Sorokin during the second period on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021, at Little Caesars Arena.

Game notes: What a difference three months (and a few more days) can make for a pair of NHL teams. When the Wings beat the Islanders, 2-1, on Dec. 14, they were sitting in the second wild-card spot, with 31 points (14-12-3) in 29 games. The loss, meanwhile, dropped the Isles to 13th in the Eastern Conference; with just 19 points (7-12-5) in 24 games, they seemed more likely to grab the No. 1 pick then a playoff spot for the fourth straight season. Since then, though, the Isles have gone 20-13-4, for 44 points and at least a long shot at a wild-card berth — they’re 13 points behind the Washington Capitals, but have four games in hand — while the Wings have dipped, with a 12-18-4 record and 28 points, 14th in the 16-team East.

What’s behind the change? Both teams have averaged just over three goals a game since Dec. 14 — 3.08 for the Islanders and 3.06 for the Wings. But on defense, the Isles’ 2.54 goals allowed per game is second in the NHL over that span (behind only the Colorado Avalanche’ 2.41) and more than 1.5 goals better than the Wings’ 4.06 (which is worst in the NHL, 0.03 behind the Columbus Blue Jackets).

Of course, it’s hardly a surprise that a team coached by Barry Trotz, who won the Stanley Cup with Washington in 2018 and led defensive-oriented Nashville to the playoffs in seven of his final 10 seasons there. But the Isles have made their jump thanks to standout play from goalie Ilya Sorokin, who has gone 14-6-3 with a .927 save percentage and 2.16 goals-against average since taking the loss against the Wings in December.

The Isles have also gotten increased contributions from forward Brock Nelson, who has 18 of his 27 goals this season since that Dec. 14 game against the Wings, with 12 assists, compared to three before. That includes a three-assist performance in Tuesday’s win over the Ottawa Senators and a hat trick in last Saturday’s win over the Dallas Stars, with both games at the Isles’ brand-new arena in Belmont, New York.

After their visit to Long Island, the Wings return home for a 12:30 p.m. matinee against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Little Caesars Arena. The Islanders, meanwhile, will head to Boston to face the Bruins, also at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.

