Detroit Red Wings get blasted by the Pittsburgh Penguins, 11-2: Game thread replay

When: 5 p.m. Sunday.

Where: PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit Extra.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) (Red Wings radio affiliates).

Red Wings zapped on special teams by Lightning again in 2-1 OT loss

Darren McCarty deserves spot in Red Wings' rafters as part of 'Hockeytown' origin

A goal by Pittsburgh Penguins' Kasperi Kapanen gets past Detroit Red Wings goaltender Alex Nedeljkovic with Danton Heinen (43) providing a screen during the first period of a preseason NHL hockey game in Pittsburgh, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021.

Game notes: The Wings will need a short memory for the back end of a back-to-back in Pittsburgh. Detroit's issues on the power play continued in Saturday afternoon's loss to Tampa Bay, in which the Wings went 0-for-5 with a man advantage. The 0-fer dropped the Wings to 6-for-29 (20.7%) on the power play in March.

The good news: Goalie Alex Nedeljkovic looked sharp again for the Wings, stopping all 26 of the even-strength and shorthanded shots he faced from the Lightning, and eight of the 10 power play shots.

After the quick trip to the Steel City, the Wings return to Detroit for an Original Six matchup with the New York Rangers on Wednesday (though it won't be on Bally Sports Detroit; TNT has picked it up for a national audience). The Penguins, meanwhile, can do the Wings a favor and soften up the Rangers for them; those two squads play Tuesday in Pittsburgh.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Red Wings lose to the Penguins, 11-2: Game thread replay