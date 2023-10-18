Detroit Red Wings game score vs Pittsburgh Penguins: How to watch national TV game

When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

TV: TNT and Max (HBO/Turner's online streaming service) — Not available on Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) in Detroit.

GAME 2: James Reimer, more new Detroit Red Wings impressive in 4-0 shutout at Columbus

Game notes: Don't look now, but the Red Wings' offense is off to a red-hot start.

Yes, it's been an incredibly small sample size, but after three games, the Wings have the third-best offense in the NHL with 4.33 goals per game, and adding forward Alex DeBrincat certainly hasn't hurt that charge.

After acquiring him from the Ottowa Senators this offseason and handing him a four-year deal that averages $7,875,000, DeBrincat has given the Wings' first line an immediate jump start. He scored a goal in his Red Wings debut, then two more in the home opener. After picking up an assist in the Wings' 4-0 beatdown of the Columbus Blue Jackets, he leads the team in goals (3), points (5), and plus-minus (+3).

But it hasn't just been DeBrincat shining. The Wings took a 1-0 lead in the first period against the Blue Jackets on Monday, then completely dominated the second period, adding three more goals to take a 4-0 lead, including a goal from captain Dylan Larkin, his first of the season.

Veteran goaltender James Reimer also played well in his first game with the Red Wings, shutting out the Jackets and saving all 23 shots he faced. Ville Husso startedthe first two games this year, allowing 3.57 goals per game and posting a .863 save percentage, and could be in line to start on Wednesday after getting Monday off.

The Wings will face the always-relevant Pittsburgh Penguins — the former employers of Wings defenseman Jeff Petry — who unsurprisingly are still getting some great play from future Hall-of-Famer Sidney Crosby.

In three games this year, Crosby has three goals and an assist, while fellow legend Evgeni Malkin already has four assists and is tied for the team lead in points.

