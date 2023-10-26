Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Winnipeg Jets: Time, TV for Thursday night's game at LCA

When: 7 p.m. Thursday.

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Streaming: Fubo (free trial).

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; Red Wings radio affiliates).

Here's how to watch the Red Wings this season without Bally Sports Detroit.

Red Wings' third-period comeback fizzles in 5-4 loss to Seattle Kraken in overtime

Game notes: We hate to beat the Alex Debrincat drum even more — the Wings’ offense is more than a one-Cat show — but the Farmington Hills product is scoring at a franchise-record pace through seven games. His nine goals are tied for the most of any Wing over that span to open a season, matching Mud Bruneteau’s nine goals to open the 1943-44 campaign. Of course, DeBrincat will need another big game if he wants to keep up with the former Wings captain’s pace — Bruneteau picked up a hat trick (and an assist) in Game No. 8, a 5-2 home win over Chicago described by the Freep as “in a manner leisurely and profitable” — which might describe the rebuild of both Chris Ilitch’s teams, now that we think about it.

Then again, DeBrincat may not even touch the ice in this one; he missed Wednesday’s practice with an illness, leading the Wings to shuffle their lineups on the power play — where they have an NHL-leading 12 goals, though their success rate (41.4%) is only second, behind the New Jersey Devils (44%). No worries, though: DeBrincat only has three of those man-advantage goals, with Michigan Man Dylan Larkin potting three and Shayne Gostisbehere and David Perron picking up a pair apiece. Larkin, we’ll note, entered Wednesday tied for the NHL lead in points, at 14 along with New Jersey’s Jack Hughes.

The Jets haven’t gotten similar production from their offense; their 20 goals ranks 11th in the league and their 16.7% power play success rate was 17th entering Wednesday. They have their share of Mitten State products, however: Michigan Man Kyle Connor is tied for the team lead in goals (four) and tied for second in points (six), Spartan Ice-Dawg Mason Appleton has a pair of goals and an assist and Commerce native Connor Hellebuyck is scoreless in five games — though Winnipeg will take it, as he’s the starting goalie. The Jets are probably less amenable to Hellebuyck’s 3.38 GAA and .881 save percentage, but considering the 30-year-old signed a seven-year, $59.5 million deal earlier this month following four top-three Vezina finishes in six seasons, Winnipeg is betting on a bounce back to form.

The Jets ride a two-game win streak — beating the Oilers in OT (3-2) on Saturday and the Blues on Tuesday (4-2) — into Detroit; they’ll continue their abbreviated Eastern swing with a game in Montreal on Saturday. The Wings, meanwhile, will be shippin’ up to Boston on Saturday for a matchup with the reigning Presidents’ Trophy winners — the first of three games against the Bruins in less than a month’s time.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Winnipeg Jets: Time, TV