Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live scoring updates

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Little Caesars Arena.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates).

⋅ BOX SCORE

Game notes from The Associated Press: The Red Wings are 17-15-4 in home games and have a minus-29 scoring differential, with 206 total goals scored and 235 given up. ... Pittsburgh is 16-16-5 in road games. The Penguins are 6-7-6 in games their opponents commit fewer penalties. ... Dominik Kubalik has scored 18 goals with 23 assists for the Red Wings. Alex Chiasson has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games. ...Sidney Crosby has 31 goals and 54 assists for the Penguins. Jake Guentzel has scored seven goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

THE FINAL STRETCH:Here's what Red Wings must show Steve Yzerman in final 10 games

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Don't see the updates? Refresh the page or check it out on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Pittsburgh Penguins: Live updates