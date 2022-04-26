Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: TV, time, radio info

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit Extra.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) (Red Wings radio affiliates).

• Box score

ANALYSIS: Why Tyler Bertuzzi's performance lends hope to next season for Wings

2022 NHL draft lottery: Where Red Wings rank with 2 games left

Game notes: The lottery-bound Wings will try to beat playoff-bound Leafs for the first time this season. Toronto has dominated the series on offense, scoring at least five goals in each game and winning a 10-7 barnburner in February. Michael Bunting has five goals in those games, including a hat trick in January. Mitchell Marner had four goals in that February matchup along and is nearing 10 points vs. the Wings this season.

Last time out the Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils, 3-0, behind a goal from Tyler Bertuzzi, Oskar Sundqvist and Michael Rasmussen. The Wings end the season Friday at the Devils and the Leafs stay home for their finale vs. the Boston Bruins.

[ Here's how you can access our very best Wings content — plus a ton of top-notch coverage of the offseason — for a great price. ]

Live updates

A Twitter List by freepsports

Can't see the updates? Refresh the page or check them out on Twitter.

Follow the Free Press on Facebook and Twitter for more news. Tyler Davis can be contacted at tjdavis@freepress.com or on Twitter @TDavisFreep.

Your subscription makes work like this possible. Get exclusive subscriber content and more here.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: TV, time, game info