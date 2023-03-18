Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Colorado Avalanche: Time, TV for LCA matinee

When: 1 p.m. Saturday.

Game notes: Turns out it’s pretty hard defending a Stanley Cup. (We kinda forgot after seeing Tampa Bay roll into the Cup Finals for three straight seasons.) The Avs are finally rounding into form after struggling for the first half of the season with 11 wins in their past 15 games, including four straight (three of which have come against the Eastern Conference’s Canadian contingent).

Colorado, so balanced last season, is slightly less so in 2022-23, wth two players — Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen — over 80 points and no others with more than 60. (Though we’ll give all-everything defenseman Cale Makar a pass, since he hands out so many passes of his own, with 42 — that’s an average of 0.78 assists per game.) Rantanen has 45 goals, MacKinnon 29 and Artturi Lehkonen (20) is the only Av with more than 15 scores.

Luckily for the Avs, they have Alexandar Georgiev in the crease. In his first season replacing Cup-winner Darcy Kuemper, Georgiev has stopped 91.6% of the shots against with a 2.61 goals-against average and 30 wins in 49 appearances. (This will be his first time facing the Wings this season, as he sat out the Avs’ victory in January.)

The Wings, meanwhile, are just 2-4 since dealing a significant portion of their roster at the trade deadline in early March, though both the wins came at Little Caesars Arena. In fact, the Wings have outscored their foes at LCA, 100-97, while getting outscored, 119-98, on the road. Maybe it’s the Crazy Bread?

After Saturday’s matinee, the Wings get another home game as the Florida Panthers come to town on Monday before a home-and-home against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday and Thursday. The Avs, meanwhile, finally return to the Rocky Mountains for a Monday visit from the Chicago Blackhawks.

