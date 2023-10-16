Detroit Red Wings game score at Columbus Blue Jackets: Time, TV for Monday's road game

When: 7 p.m. Monday.

Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) in Detroit.

∎ BOX SCORE

CARLOS MONARREZ: Detroit Red Wings' offensive firepower might have started a new home opener tradition

Game notes: There’ll be so much maize and blue on the ice, we halfway expect Jim Harbaugh to have a seat behind the glass at tonight’s matchup between the Red Wings and Blue Jackets in Columbus at 7 p.m. on Bally Sports Detroit (with apologies to MSU alumnus Jeff Petry). Start with the Wings, who sport Michigan alumni Dylan Larkin, Andrew Copp and J.T. Compher. The Blue Jackets have them matched, despite their Ohio roots: Columbus has No. 3 overall pick Adam Fantilli, coming off a Hobey Baker-winning campaign in Ann Arbor, plus defenseman Zach Werenski (though he’s on IR and will miss this on) and forward Kent Johnson (the No. 5 overall pick in 2021). Fantilli already picked up his first point, assisting on a goal in Columbus’ season-opening loss Thursday, though he’s still looking for his first NHL goal; he went scoreless with a minus-1 rating in 16:02 of ice time on Saturday night, though the Blue Jackets pulled off the victory, thanks to a Boone Jenner hat trick and a goal from 2022 first-rounder David Jiricek.

The Wings, meanwhile, are enjoying a surge on offense thanks to a red-hot Alex DeBrincat. The Farmington Hills product — who skipped not only U-M but the USNTDP that used to be located in Ann Arbor — has three goals and an assist in the Wings’ two games. Yes, that’s a 164-point pace that would, uh, be a Red Wings record. (Steve Yzerman holds the mark, with 155 points in the 1988-89 season, by the way.) Still, DeBrincat may not cool off tonight; in 17 career games against the Jackets, he has nine goals and 10 assists, with a scoring percentage of 19.1%.

After tonight’s game, the Wings return home for a date with Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and the Penguins on Wednesday — the 7:30 p.m. start tells us it’s a national TV game on TNT (no computer needed!). The Blue Jackets, meanwhile, have a few days off before hosting the Flames on Friday night.

Live updates

For updates from and around the rink, check it out on X.

Contact Ryan Ford at rford@freepress.com. Follow him on X (which used to be Twitter, y’know?) @theford. Read more on the Detroit Red Wings and sign up for our Red Wings newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings game score at Columbus Blue Jackets: Time, TV