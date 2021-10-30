Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Toronto Maple Leafs: How to watch Saturday's game

When: 7 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) (Red Wings radio affiliates).

Moritz Seider of the Detroit Red Wings runs up ice in front of Carter Verhaeghe of the Florida Panthers in the first period Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Game notes: The Wings have gotten some big performances from their two prized rookies just eight games into the season. Moritz Seider, the No. 6 overall pick in 2019, has points in seven games, including an assist on the game-tying goal in Friday's OT loss to the Panthers. The 20-year-old, who wears No. 53 in honor of "Herbie the Love Bug," also led the Wings with 26:31 of ice time. Meanwhile, Lucas Raymond, the No. 4 overall pick in 2020, leads all NHL rookies with eight points; the 19-year-old was shut out Friday night, but had several strong scoring chances, including more than five minutes of time on the power play with veteran linemates Dylan Larkin and Tyler Bertuzzi. That trio won't be powered up in Toronto, however; Bertuzzi, as the NHL's only unvaccinated player, is ineligible to cross the border into Canada. He'll be on his own — unpaid — until the Wings return to the U.S. on Thursday. (They go from Toronto to Montreal for a game there Tuesday.)

