Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Boston Bruins: What TV channel is tonight's game on?

When: 7 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit. (Assuming the app and website work this week, finally.)

Streaming: Fubo (free trial).

Radio: WXYT-AM (1270; Red Wings radio affiliates).

∎ BOX SCORE

Eyes on the ice: Here's how to watch the Red Wings this season without Bally Sports Detroit.

IN THE CREASE James Reimer's excellent play may get him more starts with Detroit Red Wings

Detroit Red Wings right wing Alex DeBrincat (93) is defended by Florida Panthers center Anton Lundell (15) during the third period at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2023.

Game notes: It’s a chance for the Red Wings — who are still in second place in the Atlantic Division — to extract some revenge on their home ice. The Wings actually stayed close with the Atlantic leaders in Beantown last weekend, trailing 2-1 in the third before losing 4-1 on Oct. 28. Still, Boston looks like it’s set to repeat its record campaign of last season; after setting new marks for wins (65) and points (135), the Bruins have yet to lose in regulation this season, going 9-0-1, with the only loss coming in OT to the Ducks after the Bruins blew a 3-2 lead in the final minutes.

The talking points for the Wings should be pretty simple: Don’t give up penalty shots or breakaways to former Dunkin spokesman and MVP runner-up David Pastrnak — hopefully he won’t be able to stop by the locations in Greektown — and … actually, maybe just cut down on the penalties all together. The Wings entered Friday with 42 power plays allowed, good for fourth-worst in the league; they’ve only allowed seven goals on them, an 83.3% success rate that’s 10th … but the Bruins have killed off 38 of the 39 power plays they’ve faced, for a ridiculous 97.4% success rate. (The Wings’ power play scoring rate is 28.6%, which was sixth entering Friday’s games … but they’re 0-for-13 over their past four games.)

Captain Dylan Larkin still leads the Wings with 15 points (four goals, 11 assists) and Alex DeBrincat still leads the roster with nine goals despite going scoreless in his past four games — that dropped his 105-goal pace through seven games to a more-realistic (though potentially stellar) 67-goal pace. The ’Cat’ll score again someday, right?

After tonight’s ice time, the Wings will head to New York for an Original Six matchup on national TV (well, TNT, which mostly counts) against the Rangers, who are off to the second-best 10-game start in franchise history (behind only a 9-1-0 open in 1983-84). The Bruins, meanwhile, get a Monday-night test in the Lone Star State against the Dallas Stars, who hopefully won’t be too hungover from celebrating the Texas Rangers’ first-ever World Series title.

Live updates

For updates from and around the rink, check it out on X.

Contact Ryan Ford at rford@freepress.com. Follow him on X (which used to be Twitter, y’know?) @theford. Read more on the Detroit Red Wings and sign up for our Red Wings newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Boston Bruins: Time, TV channel