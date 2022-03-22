Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Philadelphia Flyers: TV channel, radio, info

When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit.

Radio: 97.1 FM (Red Wings radio affiliates).

THE NEW GUY: How Jake Walman fits into Detroit Red Wings' plans this season and beyond

STEVIE-Y SPEAKS: This was Steve Yzerman's response when asked about Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill

Game notes: In the Detroit Red Wings first game following Monday's NHL trade deadline, the Red Wings face the Philadelphia Flyers. Red Wings rookie, Lucas Raymond will look to keep his high level of play rolling against Philadelphia. In his last five games, he's scored four goals.

If the last few games between the Wings and Flyers, tonight's game will be a high scoring affair — in the Red Wings favor. The Red Wings have scored a combined 10 goals against the Flyers, both Detroit victories.

