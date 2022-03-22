Detroit Red Wings game score vs. Philadelphia Flyers: TV channel, radio, info
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Detroit Red WingsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Philadelphia FlyersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Detroit Red Wings (25-30-7) vs. Philadelphia Flyers (20-31-11)
When: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.
TV: Bally Sports Detroit.
Radio: 97.1 FM (Red Wings radio affiliates).
THE NEW GUY: How Jake Walman fits into Detroit Red Wings' plans this season and beyond
STEVIE-Y SPEAKS: This was Steve Yzerman's response when asked about Detroit Red Wings coach Jeff Blashill
Game notes: In the Detroit Red Wings first game following Monday's NHL trade deadline, the Red Wings face the Philadelphia Flyers. Red Wings rookie, Lucas Raymond will look to keep his high level of play rolling against Philadelphia. In his last five games, he's scored four goals.
If the last few games between the Wings and Flyers, tonight's game will be a high scoring affair — in the Red Wings favor. The Red Wings have scored a combined 10 goals against the Flyers, both Detroit victories.
Live updates
Don't see the updates? Refresh the page or check it out on Twitter.
Contact Andrew Hammond at aahammond@freepress.com. Follow him on Twitter @ahammFreePress. Check out some of the tremendous offers from the Detroit Free Press and subscribe today!
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings vs. Philadelphia Flyers: TV channel, radio, info