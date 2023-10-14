Detroit Red Wings game against Tampa Bay Lightning: Time, TV for 2023-24 home opener

When: 7 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan.

TV: Bally Sports Detroit

Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1) in Detroit.

∎ BOX SCORE

GAME 1 RECAP: Detroit Red Wings' stumbles after 'great start' a needed lesson in discipline

Game notes: The Red Wings will look to rebound from their season-opening loss on the road against the New Jersey Devils as they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning for the home opener.

Game 1 of the season was a hard-fought battle, and new addition Alex DeBrincat scored a sweet goal on a power play snipe to tie the game at 2-2 in the third period, but two goals in the third period from the Devils were ultimately too much for the Wings to overcome. Captain Dylan Larkin had an assist and six shots on goal in his season debut.

It won't be easy for the Wings to get their first points of the year with the Lightning in town. Tampa Bay was eliminated in the first round last year by a tough Toronto Maple Leafs team but still has a lot of the core that led them to back-to-back Stanley Cup championships. For Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman, it will be an opportunity to see the team that he helped build up close and personal and to compare it against the current squad he's in Year 5 of rebuilding.

Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said Friday that Robby Fabri (undisclosed) will not be available on Saturday, but could potentially make a return on Monday. Meanwhile, Ville Husso is scheduled to make his second straight start in net. Husso saved 23 of the 26 shots that he faced on Thursday.

Eyes on the Home Opener. 👀 pic.twitter.com/OPWOtywsdt — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) October 13, 2023

Live updates

For updates from and around the rink, check it out on X.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings game against Tampa Bay Lightning: Time, TV and more