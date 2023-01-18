Detroit Red Wings frustrated with losing, questions about goaltending
Detroit Red Wings Magnus Hellberg, Jake Walman, Dylan Larkin and Derek Lalonde, January 17, 2023 in Tempe, Ariz.
Draft Wire's latest NFL mock draft has the Broncos trading a late first-round pick to the Saints for Sean Payton.
Defending champion Rafael Nadal crashed out of the Australian Open in round two to 65th-ranked American Mackenzie McDonald in a major upset Wednesday, his worst Grand Slam result in seven years.The last time Nadal fell so early at a Grand Slam was at the Australian Open in 2016, when he departed in the first round.
From time to time, even GOATs get dirty. After a third-quarter turnover during Monday night’s loss to the Cowboys, Tom Brady‘s effort to make a tackle include a sliding attempt to trip the ball carrier. It wasn’t flagged. It also wasn’t mentioned during the broadcast. Social media saw it, and reacted. As it should. It’s [more]
Brett Maher of the Dallas Cowboys has a rough first half, missing three PATs. Peyton Manning and Pat McAfee respond.
Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could be on his way out of town this offseason. Which NFL city would be fastest to open its arms to him? Lets take a look.
Cincinnati’s 98-yard, game-winning fumble return wouldn’t have been as fun with those guys breaking it down.
The 49ers' future at quarterback, defensive concerns and Kyle Shanahan's game plan are all touched on in this week's edition of 49ers Overreactions.
Several teams that missed the playoffs made changes to their coaching staff last week, but there’s been no word of any changes out of Pittsburgh. Mark Kaboly of TheAthletic.com reports that any coaching moves with the Steelers are on hold for the time being. The reason why things are on hold is that head coach [more]
We predicted (and saw) some upsets in the Wild Card games of the NFL playoffs. We're predicting one huge upset in the Divisional Playoff games.
Bruce Arians supposedly was doing Todd Bowles a favor. As favors go, this one wasn’t very favorable. Arian, as the official story goes, decided to step down 17 days after Tom Brady‘s 40-day retirement, not at the direct or indirect behest of Brady but in order to do Todd Bowles a favor. “With the organization [more]
The sale of the Commanders "will be over soon according to multiple sources speaking with NBC Sports Washington.
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Divisional Round weekend Jacksonville at Kansas City, New York at Philadelphia, Cincinnati at Buffalo, Dallas at San Francisco
The Bengals authored a 14-point swing by punching the ball away from Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley and returning it 98 yards for a touchdown. Along the way, linebacker Markus Bailey got away with shoving Ravens tight end Mark Andrews in the back. Andrews, trying his damnedest to duplicate the exploits of DK Metcalf chasing down [more]
Former Chargers coach Anthony Lynn is now on the San Francisco 49ers staff, which feels like home for him with connections to other staff and players.
The 26-year-old defenseman and head coach John Tortorella addressed the decision after the game.
Ryan Young/TrojanSports.com HONOLULU -- On the first set of skills challenges during Polynesian Bowl practice week, USC five-star freshman wide receiver Zachariah Branch narrowly edged out Nebraska four-star wide receiver Malachi Coleman in the fastest man competition.
“I’m not mad at the club; I’m not mad at the sponsor. I’m annoyed at the LPGA for that just being an overlooked factor.”
A complicating factor in all of this is that Jackson doesn't have an agent. He really, really should have one.
LeBron James reunited with Jabari Smith Sr. on the court after the Lakers' win.
New Chicago Bears President Kevin Warren wasted no time in talking about his thoughts for the team's potential new stadium in Arlington Heights.