How Detroit Red Wings found out they were eliminated before their game was over

MONTREAL — The last few minutes of the Detroit Red Wings' last game of the season were surreal for the players.

They won, 5-4 in a shootout Tuesday over the Montreal Canadiens, but by the time the horn sounded on the game at Bell Centre, news spread that the Washington Capitals had also won — and with that, the Wings were eliminated from playoff contention.

"I was the most excited I’ve ever been in my life for about a quarter second when we scored in the shootout," goaltender James Reimer said. "Then I saw none of the guys were excited, and I knew what our fate was."

When the Washington Capitals defeated the Philadelphia Flyers, it didn't matter that the Wings won, because the Capitals had the tiebreaker. They go on to the playoffs; the Wings, to the offseason.

It was such a letdown after David Perron scored with 3.3 seconds left in regulation. Had the Wings lost in regulation, that would have ended their chase, independently of any other games. But they rallied again, in dramatic fashion — and then it didn't even help.

"It stings a lot," Perron said. "From going to, looking at the clock, there’s seven seconds, and then scoring that goal and then to come back to the bench, you kind of hear not too long after that the Philly is thinking we’re losing that game, maybe, and with seven seconds they pull the goalie and Wash scores. It hurts a lot."

Patrick Kane sealed the victory when he scored in the shootout. His mind was on what move he was going to pull, not on the Washington outcome.

"I didn’t really know fully," Kane said. "I think some of the other guys knew. I mean, even at the end, there wasn’t much of a reaction coming off the bench, so I figured there wasn’t too much to celebrate."

