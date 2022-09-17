Detroit Red Wings are flying in NHL prospects tournament

Sep. 17—TRAVERSE CITY — Forward Riley Piercey had himself a dream start with the Detroit Red Wings on Friday. After months of no hockey, things are back in full gear.

With a ton of hype built around this particular 2022 Red Wings prospect class, fans packed Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City to see them for the first time — and the Wings put on a show. Detroit dominated the Columbus Blue Jackets, led by Piercey's four goals, to chalk up 5-2 win.

"It was just one of those nights where the puck bounced where I was and I capitalized on the opportunity," Piercey said with a smile. "It's just hockey. It's just one of those games."

The first goal came in the first period on an assist from defender Jeremie Biakabutuka and forward Drew Worrad. His second came in the second period on an assist from forward Cross Hanas.

After mustering two more goals in the third period, Piercey smiled at the bench as if scoring was easy for him.

"It's a start that everyone hopes for and dreams for," he said. "To get that start, it was good — but we got the win, and that's always good."

While the start was what he dreamed of, goalkeepers Sebastian Cossa and Andrew Oke played solid between the pipes. Cossa played 30 minutes while collecting 17 saves.

Oke played for 29 minutes while mustering seven saves.

Red Wings coach Ben Simon said on playing both goalies was a management choice to see what both offered. Hanas complimented his teammates and said they looked good on the ice.

"Both goalies were at it today," the forward said. "It's always a good feeling knowing you have a good goalie behind you just in case there's a breakdown. They both played great today, but I was happy for Cossa to get that win back after last year."

Hanas had a game for himself with two assists and three shots on goal.

"It feels good, obviously to play a game again is a good feeling," Hanas said. "After the first period I just kind of getting warmed up, I was good to go after that."

Simon said Hanas was good on the defensive side and power plays.

"Cross had a solid game too. He put on some good healthy weight. He looks stronger," Simon said. "You can tell he matured quite a bit too, just the way he conducts himself off the ice on the bench."

The defense for the Red Wings was stout all game. Columbus had a chance to capitalize on two power plays, but the penalty-kill of the Red Wings made it a challenge.

Simon was pleased with how the Red Wings defense performed, highlighting defenders Jeremie Biakabutuka and Eemil Viro in their efforts tonight.

The Red Wings had a different story with power plays. In the second period, Drew Worrad was able to take advantage of the situation to give the Red Wings a 2-1 lead, making it the last time the Blue Jackets were close.

Detroit only had a day of practice before coming out and dominating the Blue Jackets. Simon liked how they came together and put a great performance on the ice.

"We were sloppy at times in some areas, but that is to be expected," Simon said. "Our goal is to learn from the mistakes that we make and try to get a little bit better and improve as this week goes forward."

Getting the win in their first game was definitely a plus, Simon said.

"Everyone is a little bit happy, and you sleep a little easier. You come into the rink tomorrow in just a little bit better mood, hopefully that leads into confidence for tomorrow and hit the ground running," he said.

The Red Wings can continue their hot start Saturday against the Dallas Stars at 6 p.m. at Center Ice Arena.

In other tournament action, the St. Lous Blues topped the Toronto Maple Leafs 8-3 in Friday's nightcap.

The Blues scored twice in the first period on goals from Landon Sim and Jake Neighbors. The Leafs tied things at 2-2 thanks to lamplighters Max Ellis and Nick Abruzzese.

St. Louis strung together three goals for a 5-2 lead when Matt Kessel scored on the power play and Andrei Bakanov tallied back-to-back goals, the first coming on a penalty shot.

Ty Voit scored for Toronto to make it 5-3 after two periods, but the Blues notched three more goals in the third from Zach Bolduc, Sim and Bakanov to take the win.

— Brendan Quealy contributed to this report