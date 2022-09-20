Detroit Red Wings fly past Toronto to cap NHL Prospects Tournament

Sep. 20—TRAVERSE CITY — On the final day of the prospects tournament at Centre Ice Arena in Traverse City, the Detroit Red Wings ended on a good note.

After five days of competition, the Red Wings defeated the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1 on Monday and finished the tournament 2-1. Red Wings prospects coach Ben Simon was pleased to see what his players were able to put together over the past few games.

Detroit fell to an early 1-0 deficit in the first period, but it didn't last long. After landing in the penalty box for hooking, forward Mitchell Martin sprinted to the puck to lay one in to tie the game. A few seconds later, Eemil Viro put the Red Wings out front 2-1.

"He's a great skater," Detroit prospect coach Ben Simon said about Viro. "I like his competitive nature. He's got a good motor to him, a high battle level, and he's not afraid to get his nose dirty in the corners."

Simon also continued to praise 2020 second-round pick Cross Hanas, who played well enough over the past five days to possibly land him a spot in Grand Rapids with the Griffins.

"Cross had a good tournament," Simon said. "He's another kid who has a solid skillset that we're looking forward to if he ends up in Grand Rapids working with."

Hanas had a goal to make it 3-1, then Riley Piercey put the nail in the coffin to push it to 4-1. Throughout the couple of games, Simon has been rotating their goaltenders, Jan Bednar and Sebastian Cossa. Bednar got the nod to start on the ice on Monday and collected seven saves. Cossa had 16.

Cossa finished prospects camp with the highest save rate — .971 save percentage, as Bednar finished behind him with a .960.

"It's a great opportunity for all these kids who come in with Detroit to learn," Simon said. "Not only our staff at Grand Rapids but to learn what the pro daily routine is."

The Red Wings finished the tournament tied with the Dallas Stars with the same record. Detroit's only loss after playing three teams was against Dallas on Sept. 17, which ended with the Stars capitalizing on a power play to win 5-4.

Detroit will get a few days off before starting training camp at Center Ice Arena on Thursday.