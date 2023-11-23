Detroit Red Wings' first period spurt helps Alex Lyon in shutout win over Devils, 4-0

In their first game since falling flat on the global stage, the Detroit Red Wings made themselves welcome at home.

A frenzy near the end of the first period left the Wings in comfortable position to secure a celebration for their Thanksgiving eve game against the New Jersey Devils. The 4-0 final at Little Caesars Arena gave the Wings (9-6-3) points in four of their last five games.

Alex Lyon, third on the goaltending depth chart when the season began, started a second straight game. The Devils – without key personnel in Nico Hischier and Timo Meier – didn't offer much, but Lyon was ready when needed, making 16 saves. The Wings, using 11 forwards and seven defensemen, played well in front of Lyon, blocking shots and limiting grade-A chances.

Robby Fabbri had a goal and an assist by midway through the game, and Daniel Sprong also had a multipoint performance. Lucas Raymond continued the hot hand he displayed in the two losses the Wings endured in Stockholm, Dylan Larkin ended a bit of a drought, and Moritz Seider converted on a power play.

Red Wings defenseman Moritz Seider celebrates his goal with teammates during the second period on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, at Little Caesars Arena.

Red Wings hungry at Thanksgiving: 'This group wants a little bit more'

Energetic start

Just like they did six weeks ago when they played the Devils in the season opener, the Wings came out with pace and punch, establishing a forecheck and generating shots on net. They went with 11 forwards (Klim Kostin sat out) and seven defensemen, offering a chance to mix lines and get more minutes for the forwards. Daniel Sprong and Christian Fischer were among the ones who stood out early. A power play materialized when the Devils were caught with too many men on the ice; the Wings had trouble establishing possession early on, but Raymond eventually was able to get off a good shot during the man advantage.

One, two, three ...

The momentum erupted into a barrage of goals in the last three minutes of the period. First it was Raymond finishing a back-and-forth with Fabbri and scoring for a fourth straight game. That was at 16:58. Twenty seconds later Larkin broke a five-game scoring drought and finished a setup by Alex DeBrincat. Less than a minute later, at 18:10, Fabbri fed off Sprong to make it 3-0; that was three goals in a minute and 12 seconds.

Red Wings center Dylan Larkin celebrates his goal with teammates during the first period on Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2023, at Little Caesars Arena.

Four

Seider got in on the goal celebration in the second period. The Wings went on a second power play at 7:05, when Kevin Bahl was called for delay of game. The man advantage was ticking off the clock when Seider took a pass from Sprong and took a couple strides along the blue line and unleashed a slap shot that sailed through traffic and in behind beleaguered Devils goalie Vitek Vanecek.

