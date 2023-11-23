Detroit Red Wings' first period spurt helps Alex Lyon in shutout win over Devils, 4-0
In their first game since falling flat on the global stage, the Detroit Red Wings made themselves welcome at home.
A frenzy near the end of the first period left the Wings in comfortable position to secure a celebration for their Thanksgiving eve game against the New Jersey Devils. The 4-0 final at Little Caesars Arena gave the Wings (9-6-3) points in four of their last five games.
Alex Lyon, third on the goaltending depth chart when the season began, started a second straight game. The Devils – without key personnel in Nico Hischier and Timo Meier – didn't offer much, but Lyon was ready when needed, making 16 saves. The Wings, using 11 forwards and seven defensemen, played well in front of Lyon, blocking shots and limiting grade-A chances.
Robby Fabbri had a goal and an assist by midway through the game, and Daniel Sprong also had a multipoint performance. Lucas Raymond continued the hot hand he displayed in the two losses the Wings endured in Stockholm, Dylan Larkin ended a bit of a drought, and Moritz Seider converted on a power play.
Red Wings hungry at Thanksgiving: 'This group wants a little bit more'
Energetic start
Just like they did six weeks ago when they played the Devils in the season opener, the Wings came out with pace and punch, establishing a forecheck and generating shots on net. They went with 11 forwards (Klim Kostin sat out) and seven defensemen, offering a chance to mix lines and get more minutes for the forwards. Daniel Sprong and Christian Fischer were among the ones who stood out early. A power play materialized when the Devils were caught with too many men on the ice; the Wings had trouble establishing possession early on, but Raymond eventually was able to get off a good shot during the man advantage.
One, two, three ...
The momentum erupted into a barrage of goals in the last three minutes of the period. First it was Raymond finishing a back-and-forth with Fabbri and scoring for a fourth straight game. That was at 16:58. Twenty seconds later Larkin broke a five-game scoring drought and finished a setup by Alex DeBrincat. Less than a minute later, at 18:10, Fabbri fed off Sprong to make it 3-0; that was three goals in a minute and 12 seconds.
Four
Seider got in on the goal celebration in the second period. The Wings went on a second power play at 7:05, when Kevin Bahl was called for delay of game. The man advantage was ticking off the clock when Seider took a pass from Sprong and took a couple strides along the blue line and unleashed a slap shot that sailed through traffic and in behind beleaguered Devils goalie Vitek Vanecek.
Contact Helene St. James at hstjames@freepress.com. Follow her on Twitter @helenestjames. Read more on the Detroit Red Wings and sign up for our Red Wings newsletter. Her latest book, “On the Clock: Behind the Scenes with the Detroit Red Wings at the NHL Draft,” is available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Triumph Books. Personalized copies available via her e-mail.
This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings' spurt helps Alex Lyon shut out Devils, 4-0