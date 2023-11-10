Detroit Red Wings' first objective to regain swagger: Be more like fourth line

The Detroit Red Wings have one game left to feel better about themselves before they depart for a weeklong excursion to Sweden.

The Columbus Blue Jackets visit Little Caesars Arena on Saturday; should the Wings score first, it would be their first time in eight games. All this chasing has been taxing in more ways than one: The Wings (7-5-2) have just five points over their past seven games.

"It's on us, and we know in the room we have what it takes to be good," captain Dylan Larkin said after Thursday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Montreal Canadiens. "Our fourth line has been the best line for us the past week, and they're playing simple, they're getting pucks behind, they're forechecking hard and attacking the net. It's something we all have to look to and we all have to play like that.

"It wasn't all negative. We battled back, but that's a game we really wanted. We got one point, but it doesn't feel good enough."

Detroit Red Wings right wing Christian Fischer (36) attacks with the puck as Montreal Canadiens defenseman Arber Xhekaj (72) defends in the second period at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.

NET GAIN? Here's why the Detroit Red Wings are 'going to re-evaluate the whole goalie big picture'

Coach Derek Lalonde didn't feel good about the lack of a call on Jordan Harris after he sent Austin Czarnik into the boards late in the third period.

"I'm concerned about the safety of Austin Czarnik," Lalonde said. "With five minutes left, he gets barreled into the boards — the classic push on the hip, and he's out for the rest of the game. He could have broken his leg. Brandon (Blandina) decides not to call that. I'm disappointed in that because Harris could have hurt him seriously. I'm glad it sounds like he'll be OK, but I was disappointed."

The Wings made it 1-1 when Michael Rasmussen's shot deflected in off Christian Fischer late in the second period. Their line with Klim Kostin has three goals in the past two games on the strength of playing simple, hard, drive-the-net hockey.

"Their goal got us back in the game," Lalonde said. "It was just a classic forecheck goal and Fischer's standing in the blue paint. He's just standing in the hard area. Good on them. They've given us a lift."

THE GAME: Red Wings' trail-rally-trail mix gets a point, but a 3-2 OT loss to Canadiens

Detroit Red Wings right wing Christian Fischer (36) is congratulated by teammates after scoring in the second period against the Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit on Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023.

Once again, there was no lift from the power play, which was scoreless through four opportunities. The Wings were 0-for-6 in Tuesday's loss at the New York Rangers and have failed to convert in six of the last seven games.

"I thought tonight we were more ready," Larkin said. "The Rangers game, we were really bad. But tonight we got our looks, we just didn't put the puck in the net, we didn't threaten enough.

"It's frustrating. There's a lot of moving parts but we have had success and teams are watching that, so we have to find different ways to generate grade-A looks on the power play."

The Wings are 2-4-1 since winning five of their first six games in October.

Veteran defenseman Ben Chiarot pointed to swagger: "It looked like we just came out with a ton of confidence the first six games," he said. "Everything was going in the net for us, everyone is feeling good. Then we lose that feeling.

"When you have confidence, everything feels easy, and then you lose it and you're thinking about how to get it back and thinking about what you are doing out there instead of just playing. So I think we just have to get some of that swagger back and we'll be all right."

