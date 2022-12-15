Detroit Red Wings: Filip Hronek wanted to come back, great to see Ben Chiarot fight
Detroit Red Wings Ben Chiarot, David Perron, Derek Lalonde and Magnus Hellberg, Dec. 14, 2022 in St. Paul, Minn.
Detroit Red Wings Ben Chiarot, David Perron, Derek Lalonde and Magnus Hellberg, Dec. 14, 2022 in St. Paul, Minn.
The Detroit Red Wings lost defenseman Filip Hronek two shifts into Wednesday's 4-1 loss on the road against the Minnesota Wild.
Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin has had X-rays, but still needs to see a specialist before the Wings know what's up with his right hand.
Ryan Reaves will undoubtedly be haunting Detroit Red Wings fans following the Minnesota Wild's 4-1 win on Wednesday.
(Minnesota Wild) with a Goal from Minnesota Wild vs. Detroit Red Wings, 12/14/2022
With bowl games around the corner, and the final few games of the NFL season starting, it's time for Doug Farrar to do another mock draft!
Leaders of the Islamist movement Hamas swore defiance in a choreographed display of force on Wednesday as one of the most hardline right-wing governments in Israel's history looks set to take office later this month. Speaking before a sea of green flags in Gaza City's Katiba gardens at a rally to mark Hamas' 35th anniversary, the movement's leader in Gaza, Yahya Al-Sinwar said Palestinians faced an "open confrontation" with Israel. He said the al-Aqsa mosque complex in Jerusalem, a site revered by both Muslims and Jews, who know it as the Temple Mount, was threatened with encroachment by the "Talmudic, fascist, Zionist, rightist government" and said Hamas would respond with force.
The Kings reportedly are showing interest in Pistons' big man Nerlens Noel.
Lions rookie Jameson Williams was the NFL's fastest WR in Week 14 and also nearly set a route-separation mark
Michigan State could be adding a big-time quarterback to their 2023 class very soon
Reggie Pearson Jr. will not return to the Texas Tech football team, electing to enter his name Tuesday into the NCAA transfer portal.
Earlier this year, an anonymous bidder at a charity auction paid $19 million to have lunch with Warren Buffett. If Buffett could tell you one investment to make, this would probably be it. You might think that Buffett would recommend Berkshire Hathaway as the one investment to make.
The Albert Kahn-design Continental Motors engine factory dates to 1912 and only a portion of the original plant remains.
Andretti hopes to add Formula 1 to his extensive racing portfolio.
"Everybody know Obama not from Chicago."
The Detroit Red Wings face the Minnesota Wild at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022.
Carolina went 5-0-1 on a six-game road swing. Kochetkov started all six games and recorded shutouts in each of the past two.
Shares of Tesla are sliding before the market open on Thursday after news broke that CEO Elon Musk sold another $3.58 billion worth of the electric vehicle maker's stock this week. Musk, the new owner of Twitter, sold the shares from Monday through Wednesday, according to a filing posted Wednesday night by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Musk has sold nearly $23 billion worth of Tesla stock since April, with much of the money likely going to help fund his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter.
The weather system that has unleashed an all-out blizzard in parts of the north-central United States and deadly tornadoes in the South is far from finished. Next up, it will take aim at the Northeastern states, where it will unleash the most widespread snowfall across the region yet this season late this week. A dangerous ice storm will unfold in some areas as rain, wind and coastal hazards pelt the Eastern Seaboard. The heaviest snow and ice will occur just north and west of the Interstate 95
With the NBA renaming several of its individual awards, we decided to do the same for some of the NHL's biggest prizes.
The November inflation report will do little to sway the Fed's policy announcement on Wednesday, but could influence the central bank in 2023.