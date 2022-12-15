Detroit Red Wings: Filip Hronek wanted to come back, great to see Ben Chiarot fight

Reuters

Leaders of the Islamist movement Hamas swore defiance in a choreographed display of force on Wednesday as one of the most hardline right-wing governments in Israel's history looks set to take office later this month. Speaking before a sea of green flags in Gaza City's Katiba gardens at a rally to mark Hamas' 35th anniversary, the movement's leader in Gaza, Yahya Al-Sinwar said Palestinians faced an "open confrontation" with Israel. He said the al-Aqsa mosque complex in Jerusalem, a site revered by both Muslims and Jews, who know it as the Temple Mount, was threatened with encroachment by the "Talmudic, fascist, Zionist, rightist government" and said Hamas would respond with force.