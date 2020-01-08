Red Wings fans sing 'O Canada' after anthem performer's microphone stops working

Many of those in attendance at Little Caesars Arena stepped up after technology crapped out ahead of Detroit's clash with the Montreal Canadiens. (Photo by Bill Smith/NHLI via Getty Images)

Who needs an anthem singer and a fancy sound system anyway?

Ahead of Tuesday’s clash between the Detroit Red Wings and Montreal Canadiens at Little Caesars Arena, Karen Newman’s microphone began giving her some issues during the singing of the Canadian national anthem, according to Detroit sportswriter Dave Hogg.

It was at that moment the thousands of fans in attendance knew they had to step up and sing their finest rendition of ‘O Canada’ for all to hear. Considering their performance was of the impromptu variety, the result wasn’t too shabby.

Sound goes out at LCA and Red Wings fans chip in with an assist on the Canadian Anthem pic.twitter.com/KwJXaQIxSn — Max Bultman (@m_bultman) January 8, 2020

Assisted by lyrics on the arena’s Jumbotron, Red Wings fans teamed up with the Montreal supporters in attendance to get the job done.

And while there is no way to prove it, their gesture may have been the good omen that a struggling Detroit team needed. 2-8-0 in their last ten games entering Tuesday night, the Red Wings erased deficits of 2-0 in the second period and 3-2 in the third to win 4-3 in regulation. Frans Neilsen scored twice, Robby Fabbri added one and Filip Zadina netted the eventual game winner with less than four minutes remaining.

The victory keeps Detroit comfortably in the NHL’s basement with a record of 11-30-3. This was, however, the third time this season that the Red Wings have come out on top against the Canadiens.

Maybe the staff at Little Caesars Arena should consider messing around with audio cables before Red Wings games more often.

