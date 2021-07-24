Detroit Red Wings fans optimistic about Edvinsson but may have preferred this prospect

Tyler J. Davis, Detroit Free Press
·3 min read
In this article:
What's draft night without a little second-guessing?

Detroit Red Wings fans have a split opinion on the team's No. 6 overall draft pick, burly Swedish defenseman Simon Edvinsson. Edvinsson was ranked as high as the No. 2 prospect in the draft (by NHL.com) but was listed by other sites in the teens.

Wings general manager Steve Yzerman said before the draft his team would take the best player available. After a record four Michigan hockey players — along with Mason Mctavish — went within the top five, Yzerman was left to chhose from names like William Eklund, Brandt Clarke and Dylan Guenther, along with Edvinsson.

Many Wings fans seemed to like one name in particular:

Go ahead, Captain. Make JJ's night.

I haven't been in Detroit long, but this is among the loudest doubts I've seen of a Yzerman move.

Another Folunda player joins the fray.

