Detroit Red Wings fans optimistic about Edvinsson but may have preferred this prospect

What's draft night without a little second-guessing?

Detroit Red Wings fans have a split opinion on the team's No. 6 overall draft pick, burly Swedish defenseman Simon Edvinsson. Edvinsson was ranked as high as the No. 2 prospect in the draft (by NHL.com) but was listed by other sites in the teens.

Wings general manager Steve Yzerman said before the draft his team would take the best player available. After a record four Michigan hockey players — along with Mason Mctavish — went within the top five, Yzerman was left to chhose from names like William Eklund, Brandt Clarke and Dylan Guenther, along with Edvinsson.

Many Wings fans seemed to like one name in particular:

Seider and Edvinsson.. both 6th overall picks. definetly building D through the draft. Yzerman going for substance, not all skill up front flash. — ResultsMayVary (@jason_bassani) July 24, 2021

Simon Edvinsson - 6th Overall - Detroit Red Wings

The Swede connection to Detroit continues. Edvinsson should be a good fit with a Detroit team that has a desperate need for a defenseman of Edvinsson’s style. Him and Moritz Seider should be a great combo down the road. — Matt O’Brien (@MattxDeadbolt) July 24, 2021

Go ahead, Captain. Make JJ's night.

LET'S GO! Edvinsson is the guy I wanted. Atta boy Stevie Y. Well make a great future pairing with Seider. Now take Wyatt Johnson with #23 and I can't have asked for a better draft — JJ Meredith (@jj_meredith23) July 24, 2021

1. If there is concern about Edvinsson reaching the ceiling yes projected, Nicklas Lidstrom and Niklas Kronwall are a phone call away.



2. Seider and Edvinsson will murder people as a defense pair in a few years. — Justin (@TheYzerPlan) July 24, 2021

I haven't been in Detroit long, but this is among the loudest doubts I've seen of a Yzerman move.

Edvinsson was the only player I DIDNT want... I trust Yzerman but, man I don't like that pick. — Alex Boyer (@12alexboyer13) July 24, 2021

Simon Edvinsson is big and fast, but struggles significantly with decision-making and isn't a particularly relevant offensive contributor. He's a strong defender, but how far will the transition and offence come along? Definitely a swing here, but it could work out. pic.twitter.com/JRR9bteEMv — Sam (@DraftLook) July 24, 2021

edvinsson and seider will be a good pairing, but also the best player in the draft fell into your lap at 6th and you didnt take him... — Steve Yzerman Fan Account #Almirolling➐ (@Vargsgg) July 24, 2021

Edvinsson is good. He’s a young (18), talented defenseman who’ll help greatly but with William Eklund on the board (also 18) who is a great playmaker and scorer, seems like they passed on the better player https://t.co/qXouxOW2Pc — Garrett ONLY Likes Baseball (@GarrettKashner) July 24, 2021

Another Folunda player joins the fray.

Simon Edvinsson development prayer circle meets Monday evenings, DM me for details. — Brandon (@Brandanomano) July 24, 2021

The logic for me is this: The Wings already have a small winger who can produce in Lucas Raymond. Adding Edvinsson brings the Wings a second offensive powerhouse on defense. — George Malik (@georgemalik) July 24, 2021

