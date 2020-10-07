Detroit Red Wings fans are downright giddy about Lucas Raymond

It's not often you find a consensus on Twitter, but Detroit Red Wings fans coalesced into one Tuesday evening.

After general manager Steve Yzerman tabbed Lucas Raymond the fourth overall pick in the 2020 NHL draft, Twitter usernames were changed and joyous gifs rained.

Raymond, an 18-year-old left wing from Sweden, profiles as a strong playmaker and high-IQ player who's performed well against higher competition. He's one of the few prospects playing during the COVID-19 heath crisis, competing for Frolunda in the Swedish Hockey League.

Home run pick for Detroit. Raymond will be fun to watch one day. — Lucas Raymond Fan Account (@ZadinaSzn) October 7, 2020

I’m still not happy about falling to No. 4, but getting Lucas Raymond is still an absolute win for the Red Wings.



TRUST THE YZERPLAN 🐙



— Tony Dombrowski (@tonydombrowski) October 7, 2020

Lucas Raymond can’t complain about that 👌🏿 — Tony Adams (@IcedGamefreak) October 7, 2020

The Raymond love goes worldwide.

Me too. That was the pick I was hoping for and it will pay dividends in terms of what this team can now do going forward. Unbelievably happy here in Aus 🇦🇺 — Lucas Raymond is a Detroit Red Wing 🇸🇪🐙 (@JPhoenix7) October 6, 2020

Welcome to the Detroit Red Wings, Lucas Raymond 😬😍😬😍 pic.twitter.com/QkzCYWgZBs — Chase™ (@Nightmare_eXuL) October 7, 2020

two buddies happy about the lucas raymond pick pic.twitter.com/adMbdqPZIw — mitch on the spider web (@howintensive) October 6, 2020

Kind of a Lions tweet, but we'll allow it.

How will Lucas Raymond save 2 Detroit franchises simultaneously? — Ryan Neuland (@RyanNeuland) October 7, 2020

LUCAS RAYMOND IS A RED WING. LFG STEVIE. Never a damn doubt. Hockeytown is back 🐙🐙🐙🐙🐙 #LGRW pic.twitter.com/5tRjyPdcv3 — Nick Bradley (@Nick2ndstring) October 6, 2020

askarov 🤮 perfetti 🤮 Lucas Raymond😍 — J (@LarkGod) October 7, 2020

And it wasn't just Red Wings fans who were high on the pick. Different people, from data and draft analysts and fan accounts for other teams, raved about his skill and ceiling.

4) Detroit Red Wings- RW Lucas Raymond



A Marner-like winger with his size, creativity, and ridiculous skill. He dances around defenders, and has always been a star when playing for Sweden.



He's undersized, but he'll win battles, kill penalties, and score 65+ points.



My Rank: 3 pic.twitter.com/15o8FmcaKU











— Kevin Papetti (@KPapetti) October 6, 2020

The decision has been made! The Red Wings select Lucas Raymond! The highly-skilled, playmaking winger instantly becomes their top prospect!



A rare case of a winger who can truly drive play from the wing! #LGRW



GRAND SLAM PICK@DobberProspects profile: https://t.co/Vv33WJgplw pic.twitter.com/orDW7FKHAw







— Tony Ferrari (@theTonyFerrari) October 6, 2020

DET gets a real high upside player



🍎 #4 Lucas Raymond https://t.co/VGHY8g96Zo pic.twitter.com/mu0eTPDUMg



— connor jung (@ConnorJungle) October 6, 2020

Lucas Raymond is an exceptional pick at 4th overall, was expecting him to drop a little further. I had him third, he’s one of highest skilled and well-rounded prospects in the draft. pic.twitter.com/vA8fG9RAle — Sam (@DraftLook) October 7, 2020

Follow the Free Press on Facebook and Twitter for more news. Tyler Davis can be contacted at tjdavis@freepress.com or on Twitter @TDavisFreep.

