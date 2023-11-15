Detroit Red Wings expect Ottawa Senators 'to be angry' in Sweden. Here's why

STOCKHOLM — The Detroit Red Wings anticipate a reversal of feelings.

Their game Thursday at Avicii Arena against the Ottawa Senators, part of the NHL's Global Series, marks the second time the divisional rivals play this season. The Wings flew home from Ottawa on Oct. 21 after a 5-2 victory that reflected immense, retaliatory satisfaction. The Wings had just climbed inside the playoff picture last season when the Senators bulldozed them in back-to-back games in late February, helping to prompt general manager Steve Yzerman into making significant changes.

When the Wings returned to Canada's capital this season, they responded with one of their best games of the season. Now the challenge is to replicate that level of emotional engagement in Sweden's capital.

"It’s easy to have that in a game like that, where last year it didn’t go our way," Wings captain Dylan Larkin said Wednesday. "We didn’t really talk about it before, but everyone knew and showed up. It was a big game for us.

Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin skates with the puck against the Senators' Travis Hamonic in the first period on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Ottawa.

NEXT MAN UP: 'Daddy duty' for Ville Husso could be chance for Red Wings' Alex Lyon in Sweden

"I think we know they are going to be angry and they’re going to be coming. I know it could get blown out of sense, but it is a rivalry forming and we are both young teams in the division and pushing for more. That rivalry, I feel it’s there."

Coach Derek Lalonde frames the rivalry as one between teams that are trying to emerge out of rebuilds.

"I think there’s a lot with Ottawa because we’re both trying to build, trying to battle, to be more competitive in the division and in the conference," he said. "They’re a team that’s going to be dealt with for a long time, and we want to be in that mix, too, so I think it adds a little bit to that matchup."

At 8-5-2, the Wings' 18 points puts them six up on the Senators, whose 6-7 record puts them in last place in the Atlantic Division. Both teams came to Sweden having won a game, and the Senators boast star players including center Tim Stützle and wingers Brady Tkachuk and Claude Giroux.

"They’re heavy," Lalonde said. "They have a top line that can be dominant. You can just tell they’re a talented group, just ready to pop, is a good word. You can see they’re really good at every position. They play with pace. They’re just really tough up and down the lineup. So where we are and what we are trying to do, a lot of it has to do with ourselves. And we’re playing well."

A 35-save performance, including 13 saves in the first period, from Ville Husso played a big role in that October outcome, but Husso is back in Detroit with a newborn daughter and James Reimer is getting the start. But more than goaltending, it was the power play that ignited the Wings, converting on three of five opportunities.

HOME AWAY FROM HOME: Wings delight in atmospheric practice thanks to fans making trip to Sweden

Red Wings forward Alex DeBrincat skates with the puck against the Senators' Drake Batherson in the first period on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2023, in Ottawa.

"Starting on time and starting fast is going to be really important," Andrew Copp said. "Throughout that game, we saw our speed gave them problems — it gives anybody problems when a team is playing fast. We were able to draw a lot of power plays and then had a lot of quick puck movement on the power play is what led to all those power play goals. Especially against a team that is physical, and the types of games we play against them, you have to convert on the power play because that takes away from maybe some extra physicality that leads to penalties."

Stützle, who leads the Senators with 17 points in 13 games but failed to register a point in the first game against the Wings, downplayed any emotional angle from his side.

"Everybody wants to win, and especially if it's in your same division, those games are really important," he said. "Obviously we didn't like how they beat us last time. It was a fair game and both sides played hard."

Contact Helene St. James at hstjames@freepress.com. Follow her @helenestjames.

Read more on the Detroit Red Wings and sign up for our Red Wings newsletter. Her latest book, “On the Clock: Behind the Scenes with the Detroit Red Wings at the NHL Draft,” is available from Amazon, Barnes & Noble and Triumph Books. Personalized copies available via her e-mail.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Detroit Red Wings expect 'angry' Ottawa Senators in NHL Global Series