Detroit Red Wings Euro roundup: Lucas Raymond hot, Moritz Seider cooled off by outbreak

Detroit Red Wings draft picks Lucas Raymond and Jonatan Berggren continue to shine in the Swedish Hockey League, while Moritz Seider is cooling his heels because of a COVID-19 outbreak.

Raymond, the 2020 draft's No. 4 overall pick, added his sixth assist of the season Thursday to help Frölunda beat Oskarshamn, 4-1. On a first-period power play, Raymond got the puck at the goal line and tapped a perfect pass across the low slot to Simon Hjarlmarsson, who had a wide-open net to build a 1-0 lead.

Raymond recently saw a four-game point streak end, but he has five goals to go with his six helpers in 18 games, ranking third on his team, which sits in first in the SHL.

Detroit Red Wings selected Swedish forward Lucas Raymond at 4th overall in NHL draft, Oct. 6, 2020.

Berggren, the 33rd overall pick in 2018, leads his SHL team, Skellefteå, with 20 points in 15 games. He scored his fifth goal of the season Thursday in a 3-1 victory over Djurgården.

It’s been a quieter week for Seider, the No. 6 overall pick in 2019 and top Wings defensive prospect. His SHL team, Rögle, has had two games postponed because of the pandemic, and are not scheduled to play again for a week. Seider, though, has had a terrific start, tallying two goals and five assists in eight games.

Elsewhere in Europe, Wings defenseman Filip Hronek is averaging a point a game after recording an assist for Mountfield HK in a 5-2 victory over Pardubice in the Czech Extraliga. Hronek has four goals and seven assists in 11 games. Filip Zadina wasn’t in action Thursday but he takes five goals and one assist into Friday’s match between his HC Ocelari Trinec and Plzen.

The Wings loaned or assigned many of their top young prospects to European teams while waiting for the NHL and NHL Players Association to figure out how to stage a season while the pandemic ravages North America. The latest target date for the season's start remains Jan. 1. While Zadina and Hronek are expected to join the Wings once the NHL returns to play, the players in Sweden are there for the duration of the SHL season.

