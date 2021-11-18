Detroit Red Wings' Dylan Larkin back with team after false COVID-19 positive test

LAS VEGAS — Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin was back on the ice Thursday after a brief COVID-19 scare.

Larkin was pulled during Tuesday's game at Dallas after a positive test and placed in pandemic protocol after a false positive. He stayed in Dallas as his teammates flew on to Las Vegas, where they play tonight.

Larkin has 14 points in 14 games, and is on a three-game goal-scoring streak.

Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin at T-Mobile Arena, Nov. 18,2021.

Players undergo more testing after an initial positive. Vaccinated players undergo PCR tests every three days, while Tyler Bertuzzi, the NHL's only unvaccinated player, is tested daily.

