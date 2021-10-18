Detroit Red Wings' Dylan Larkin: Suspension warranted, but he had 'so much anger'
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin, Oct. 18, 2021.
Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin, Oct. 18, 2021.
Raise your hand if you also had a heart attack when you saw the flag come out!
Almost 100 million people are making a huge mistake when it comes to retirement planning. A recent Nationwide Financial study found that around 40% of adults across America believe that Social Security benefits alone should be sufficient to live on. Future retirees anticipating they can rely solely on Social Security will likely be surprised to find out how low their benefits end up being once they start getting their checks.
Take a look inside Luana Carolina's win over Loopy Godinez at UFC Fight Night 195 in Las Vegas.
"I'm putting my money where my mouth is," country music artist Travis Tritt announced Monday. Four of his upcoming shows are now canceled.
Foxconn won't sell its Model E sedan and Model C SUV under its own brand. It'll partner up with car companies instead.
The way ex-Washington State coach Nick Rolovich handled the state's vaccine mandate exposed him as a poor leader, a narcissist and a coward.
The Hall of Fame wideout has seen enough of the second-year quarterback.
What's the difference between Jimmy Garoppolo and Mac Jones? Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne has an interesting answer.
The decision of the NFL to keep the outcome of the Washington Football Team investigation secret benefited many people whose behavior deserves to be exposed. It perhaps has benefited none more than former WFT president Bruce Allen. When the league first made it clear that nothing would be disclosed, owner Daniel Snyder got the brunt [more]
There was one big change to the College Football Playoff field, but it wasn't Alabama after its loss to Texas A&M. It was with a team in the Big Ten.
The evidence is hiding in plain sight. The question is whether Lions coach Dan Campbell will actually pull the trigger. On Sunday, Campbell called out Jared Goff by name, publicly. On Monday, Campbell said he’s “going to shake things up here a little bit.” On Tuesday, it’s possible that the shakeup will encompass the quarterback position. [more]
Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski do their best to guide you through waiver wire pickups and drops that might help your fantasy football team get through the Week 7 byes for the Bills, Cowboys, Vikings, Chargers, Steelers and Jaguars. Yikes!
Ben Simmons reported to the 76ers so they'd stop fining him.
Here's why the Los Angeles Lakers claimed Avery Bradley off waivers, according to a report.
His comments were pretty interesting.
The Ben Simmons saga went nuclear on Tuesday with a practice ejection and a suspension, and of course the internet brought its bag of jokes. By Adam Hermann
A new trade suggestion has the Philadelphia 76ers moving Ben Simmons to the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Cody Bellinger's three-run homer in the eighth inning led to a miraculous comeback in Game 3 of the NLCS against the Braves.
In a brutal bye week, you can't keep waiting for struggling players to deliver. It's time to make some tough drops. Jennifer Eakins is here to help with a list of Week 7 cut candidates.
Kentucky is the favorite to win the Southeastern Conference title, while defending champion Alabama is picked to finish second.